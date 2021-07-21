Daily politics briefing: July 21

The key facts behind the day's headlines on June 21, it comes as ministers are preparing to outline their proposals to Parliament for solving the “serious challenges” caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.Boris Johnson used a phone call on Tuesday with his Dublin counterpart Micheal Martin to urge “pragmatism” in order to mend the issues being created by the post-Brexit terms, as reports suggest the UK will put itself on a collision course with the European Union over its mooted solutions.