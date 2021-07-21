Growing concern surrounding increase in Delta variant COVID-19 cases in Michigan

Concerns are growing about the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
It now makes up 83% of the country's new coronavirus infections, and it comes as vaccination rates struggle to meet herd immunity goals.
Missouri leads the nation for the number of new COVID-19 cases.
Watch Video"We've had friends that have had it. We've had friends who've had family members pass away from having had COVID," Cindy..