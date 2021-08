Offset Describes His First Date With Cardi B: 'I Went Big' | Billboard News

Offset dropped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

On Tuesday night (July 20) to talk marriage, elaborate gifts and first dates with guest host Anthony Anderson.

Jumping right into it, the Black-ish star asked the Migos rapper to describe the first time he went out with wife Cardi B and, as you can imagine, it was a story.