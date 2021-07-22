Prosecutors: Hillsboro 'incel' arrested after planning mass shooting at Ohio college campus

He joined a misogynistic online hate group, acquired a rifle and conducted surveillance of an Ohio university campus.
Then he Googled: “When does preparing for a crime become an attempt?”
