Mumbai Police REVEALS Shilpa Shetty's Involvement In Adult Films Case | Deets Inside

Mumbai Police breaks silence over Shilpa Shetty’s role in the Raj Kundra adult video case.
12 persons including TV actress Gehna Vashisht have been arrested along with Raj Kundra in the case.
Watch the video to know more in detail.
Mumbai Police breaks silence over Shilpa Shetty’s role in the Raj Kundra adult video case.
12 persons including TV actress Gehna Vashisht have been arrested along with Raj Kundra in the case.
Watch the video to know more in detail.
Watch Singer Singh's reaction after Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested on 19 July by the Mumbai Police in connection..
In another day of chaos, some opposition members stooped to the well of the lower house, raising placards and shouting slogans like..
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been sent to police custody till July 23 in the creation and..