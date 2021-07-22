Director of Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony dismissed with days to go

Friday’s opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been plunged into further chaos following the dismissal of its show director.Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto confirmed to media that Kentaro Kobayashi has been sacked on the eve of the event due to alleged anti-Semitic jokes he made during a comedy routine in 1998.
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony director fired over Holocaust 'joke' in act
Daily Star
