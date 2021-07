Iceland struggling to function with pingdemic, director says

The managing director of Iceland says the supermarket is struggling to function due to the 'pingdemic' which has seen over a thousand workers required to self-isolate.

Richard Walker urged the public not to panic buy goods, as was seen across supermarkets last year.

Report by Alibhaiz.

