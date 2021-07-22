Mom takes little girl to her very first manicure in adorable TikTok: 'She is so precious'

This mother-daughter duo went viral for sharing their adorable girls’ day to celebrate Children’s Day in Korea.In Korea, May 5th recognizes children, May 8th recognizes parents, and May 15th recognizes teachers.Julie Lin (@juliehlin) wakes her daughter Sarang up with a joyful “Happy Children’s Day!” .Next, Sarang chooses a beautiful purple dress from her closet of many fun dresses.Julie then leads Sarang by the hand to her first manicure appointment.Sarang chooses the most vibrant hot pink on the chart of color options.Once she’s done, Sarang runs down the street screaming, “I winner!”.Now back in bed for the night, Sarang cannot stop staring at her new, beautiful nails.“I love you,” says Julie.

“I love you,” Sarang replies, still transfixed on her manicure.The comments section could not hold back their adoration for Sarang and the Children’s Day date.“Oh she’s so precious,” wrote one touched user