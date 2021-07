Why antibody testing is not recommended to assess immunity after your COVID shot

Health leaders stressed that antibody testing was not an FDA or CDC-recommended method of assessing immunity after the COVID-19 vaccination.

THATS HOW ONEMAN SAYS HE FELT AFTER HIS COVIDANTIBODY TEST CAME BACKNEGATIVE EVEN THOUGH HE HAS BEENVACCINATED.WHILE THAT TESTMIGHT INDICASTE HIS BODY HAS NOTRESPONDED TO THE ACVCINE,HEALTH OFFCIALS SAY THE ANTIBODYTEST IS NOT THE MOST ACCURATEWAY TO DETERMINE IMMUNITY.OUR SHANNON LILLY EXPLAINS.ROBERT TAPP HAS SPENT THE LASTYEAR.

LIVING ON EDGE:55 A LOT OF THE DOCTORSW ERETELLING ME BE REALLY SUPERCAREFUL BECAUSE YOU ARE HIGHRISKBUT AFTER MONTHS OF TIME SPENTHERE.

ISOLATING FROM THE REST OFTHE WORLD.

1:17 BECAUSE I WASINFORMEDTHAT IF I GOT IT I WOULD NOT BEABLETO FIGHT IT OFFTAPP GOT HIS JOHNSON AND JOHNSONSHOT IN MARCH.3:25 WATH A RELIEF A RELIEF HESAYS.

UP UNTIL LASTWEEK.

4:35 ON JULY 15 THEDOCTOR IDD ABLOOD TEST FOR THE ANTIBODIES TOMAKE SURE IT WAS IN MY SYSTEM HECALLED ME AND SAID THERE'S NOANTIBODIES IN YOUR SYSTEMFOR TAPP..6:07 PETRIFIED THE NEWSCAUGHT HIM OFF GUARD.10:08 WE JUST DONT GO ANYWHERE..I DONT I STAY HOME BUTTED TO9:42 I NEED SOMETHING TO KNOWTHAT IM SAFEBUT HEALTH EXPERTS SAY INGENERAL .

ANTIBODY TESTINGISN'T THE WAY TO DO THAT..23:44 THE CDC AND THE FDA ARE OFTHE STRONG POSITION THAT WESHOULDN'T EVEN BE USING ANTIBODYTESTING IN RELATION TOVACCINATION.STEPHEN RICHARD IS THE MEDICALDIRECTOR FOR RICHMOND CITY ANDHENRICO HEALTHDEPARTMENTS .

2:12 THE SCIENCETO ANTIBODYTESTING POST VACCINATION ISMURKY HE SAYS THE ANTIBODYTESTINGON THE MARKET NOW IS TO SRECENWHETHER SOMEONE HAS HAD A PRIORCOVID INFECTION..AND ISNOT CDC OR FDA RECOMMENDED TOASSESS WHETHER SOMEONE HASBEEN ADEQUATELY VACCINATED.5:52 THE ACCURACY OF THE TESTINGISUNCLEAR.SO YOU SHOULDN'T BERELYING ON THAT TO ASTRT WITH HEADDED THAT THERE ARE MANYDIFFERENT ANTIBODY TESTS AND NOTALL OF THEM ARE THE SAME7:30 THE PROBLEM IS IS THEYCOULDBE A FALSE NEGATIVE TEST, ORTHEY COULD BE FAALSE POSITIVETEST BUTTED TO 6:04 I CAN'TSTEP INTO THE REALM OFINDIVIDUAL DOCTORS TRYING TOMAKE INDIVIDUALDECISIONS FRO THEIR PATIENTS.2:52 BUT THERE'S NO GUIDELINESYETBY THE CDC OR THE FDA ON ON HOWTOTEST THOSE INDIVIDUALS.SOYOU'RE SORT OF OUT IN OPEN WATERWITHOUT CLEAR GUIDANCE ON HOW TOHANDLE THERESULTS.HIS ADVICE IN TAPP'S SITUATION?3:09 THEIR PROVIDER TALK TOJOHNSON AND JOHNSON DIRECTLYAND OR A VIROLOGIST OR N AIMMUNOLOGIST ABOUT WHETHERTHE ANTIBODY TEST THEY ORDEREDACTUALLY WS ASPECIFIC ENOUGH FORTHE OHJNSONAND JOHNSON VACCINE LL RICHARDADDS THAT THE BESTWAY TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM TEHVIRUS..CONTINUES TO BEVACCINATION.

HE SAYS ALL THREESHOTS ARE EFFECTIVE.AND THE EVIDENCE SHOWS IT.ACCORDING TO THE VDH JUST .0019PERCENT OF FULLY VACCINATEDVIRGINIANS HAVE BEENHOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19.