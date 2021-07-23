Improperly Doing These Exercises Will Age You: Here’s How to Do Them Correctly

Although exercising offers plenty of health benefits, it’s easy to push yourself too far and overdo it.

Some exercises, if done too frequently or not done properly, can actually cause you to age faster.

Here are five exercises that can age you and how to avoid it.

1.

Burpees can cause some serious wear-and-tear on your knees when done with improper form.

If you lack sufficient mobility, try other heart rate-boosting exercises like rowing, jumping jacks or jump squats.

2.

Overdoing cardio workouts can cause you to burn through your muscle.

Try to perform 2 to 3 weight sessions per week to maintain your muscle mass.

3.

If your workout routine consists only of heavy lifting, you’re more likely to strain your body and get injured.

Try including low-impact workouts and yoga into your weekly routine in order to let your body sufficiently heal and grow.

4.

Although hot yoga is a popular trend, working out in an enclosed, heated space can actually exacerbate muscle cramping and dehydration.

Achieve the same results in a more comfortable environment by sticking to traditional yoga routines.

5.

If you go too hard when running, sprinting or jogging, your body may end up burning muscle and other healthy tissue.

Instead, replace some of your workouts with bicycling, as it is a low-impact exercise that still hits all of your legs’ major running muscles