Cleveland Indians Announce Name Change To Guardians

Cleveland's baseball team has finally come up with a new team name, ending months of deliberation.
The change was sparked by a national reckoning for teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.
Cleveland Indians To Change Name , to Guardians.
The announcement was made on July 23 via
a Twitter video narrated by Tom..
Officials speak after changing Cleveland's baseball team name to The Guardians.