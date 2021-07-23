Cleveland Indians to change team name to Guardians

Cleveland's Major League Baseball team said on Friday it will change its name to the Guardians from the Indians following the 2021 season, after having promised to give up a name that Native Americans view as disparaging.

Called the Indians for more than 100 years, the team started a search for a new name in December.

In 2018, it phased out its "Chief Wahoo" logo -- a cartoon figure with red skin, a toothy smile and a feather in his headband -- after it was criticized as a racist caricature.

Last July, Cleveland said it would consider a name change as the social unrest in the United States had underscored the need to improve as an organization on issues of social justice.

This comes after the National Football League's Washington D.C.

Team decided last July to retire its Redskins name and logo, which it has used since 1933.

The logo had long been criticized as racist.

Currently, it calls itself the Washington Football Team and says it will adopt a new name next year.