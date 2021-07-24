Dynasty S04E12 Everything but Facing Reality

Dynasty 4x12 "Everything but Facing Reality" Season 4 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - I'M STARTING TO THINK YOU MAY NOT BE CRAZY - Dominique (Michael Michele) plans to launch her new fashion line as she and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) once again vie for the same thing, with nothing going as planned for either of them.

Meanwhile, as Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Culhane (Robert C.

Riley) continue their business partnership they find themselves running into a very unusual roadblock.

Liam's (Adam Huber) research turns up some interesting facts and he and Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) devise a plan to find more information but someone seems to be one step ahead of them so they once again turn to Jeff (Sam Adegoke) for help.

Blake (Grant Show) embarks on a new adventure.

Also starring Alan Dale, Daniella Alonso and Sam Underwood.

(#412).

The episode was written by Garrett Oakley and directed by Brandi Bradburn.

Original airdate 7/30/2021.