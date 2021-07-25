BABY OOPSIE Movie

BABY OOPSIE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Every day, Sybil locks herself in her basement, broadcasting her doll restoration vlog all by herself, that is until the remnants of a mysterious doll - the dreaded "Baby Oopsie" comes into her life!

After carefully restoring the doll, Sybil comes to realize that the tiny terror is exacting revenge on her oppressors, mercilessly murdering them one by one.

Starring Libbie Higgins.

Directed by William Butler.

BABY OOPSIE: Chapter One will premiere August 6th exclusively on Full Moon Features and Full Moon's Amazon Prime channel, with the second chapter to follow the week after on August 15th.