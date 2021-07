Spain faces 5th Covid wave | Young Spaniards want to party amid corona pandemic | Oneindia News

More than half of all adults in Spain are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but hospital admissions are slowly rising all the same.

As in many other European countries, mainly young, unvaccinated people are getting infected.

DW's Jan-Philipp Scholz reports from the city of Valencia.

