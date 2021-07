Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu off to winning start, defeats Israel's Polikarpova | Oneindia News

India's PV Sindhu began her Tokyo Olympics campaign with a dominant win in her group-stage match on Sunday at the Musashino Forest Plaza.

The 6th seed defeated Israel's unseeded Ksenia Polikarpova in straight games -- 21-7, 21-10 -- in just 29 minutes.

