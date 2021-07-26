Tokyo 2020: Bhavani Devi wins India's 1st ever fencing match in Olympics history| Oneindia News
The first-ever fencer to represent India at the Olympics also became the first to win a bout at the Games as CA Bhavani Devi made a winning start to her historic Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 on Monday.

