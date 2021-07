Suhana's Poolside Photos, Shilpa Answers Crime Branch Officers, Karan To Host Bigg Boss|Top 10 News

Suhana Khan shares her latest photos chilling by the poolside, Kangana Ranaut and stars congratulate Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal at Tokyo Olympic 2020 game, Shilpa Shetty answers some important questions asked by Crime Branch Officers.

Here are the Top 10 News In Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap.