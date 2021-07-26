Ford Mustang Mach 1, Bronco redux, Tesla's Supercharger about-face | Autoblog Podcast #688

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd.

They start off comparing notes on their 2021 Ford Bronco drive experiences and talk about what its introduction means for the Jeep Wrangler.

Sticking with Ford, they pivot to Byron's drive in the Ford Mustang Mach 1.

After that, they briefly discuss the Chevy Bolt EV and its new EUV variant and what it means for the future of small electrics.

Next up is the news.

They cover GM's Chevrolet Corvette Z06 teaser, the potential demise of the Kia Stinger, and discuss the merits of reviving the Dodge Viper as an electric performance car.

They cap off with a discussion about Elon Musk's surprise announcement that its supercharger network will be opened up to other EVs later this year.

Finally, they spend a listener's money, with yet another international twist.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.