S&P 500 Movers: WLTW, HAS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Hasbro, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.1%.

Year to date, Hasbro, registers a 7.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Willis Towers Watson Public, trading down 6.5%.

Willis Towers Watson Public is showing a gain of 0.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Twitter, trading down 3.3%, and AON, trading up 6.1% on the day.