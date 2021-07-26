S&P 500 Movers: WLTW, HAS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Hasbro, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.1%.
Year to date, Hasbro, registers a 7.8% gain.
In early trading on Monday, shares of Hasbro, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.1%.
Year to date, Hasbro, registers a 7.8% gain.
In early trading on Monday, shares of Hasbro, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.1%.
Year to date, Hasbro, registers a 7.8% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Willis Towers Watson Public, trading down 6.5%.
Willis Towers Watson Public is showing a gain of 0.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Twitter, trading down 3.3%, and AON, trading up 6.1% on the day.