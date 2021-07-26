With more deals than ever, parents are prepared to splurge on back-to-school shopping this year

The study polled 2,000 American parents of school-aged children and found that projected spending on each child is up by 19% from an average of $707 last year.With spending up, it is no surprise that more than a third of parents (37%) started their back-to-school shopping earlier this year.

In fact, half of parents (51%) will have started their back-to-school shopping before August arrives.Of those staying ahead of the game and getting their shopping started and finished early, two in three (67%) are doing so to help them budget better and another 59% want to take advantage of sales.