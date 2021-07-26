Philip Morris wants cigarettes banned in the UK by 2030

Philip Morris International says it will stop selling Marlboro cigarettes in Britain within a decade as it called on the UK government to ban the sale of its tobacco products.
CNN’s Christine Romans reports.
Philip Morris International says it will stop selling Marlboro cigarettes in Britain within a decade as it called on the UK government to ban the sale of its tobacco products.
CNN’s Christine Romans reports.
Philip Morris CEO Predicts , End of Cigarette Sales in
UK Within 10 Years.
Philip Morris CEO Predicts , End of Cigarette..
The new chief executive of Philip Morris International wants the tobacco giant "to leave smoking behind" as it switches focus away..