A TikToker is going viral for sharing the 'insane' story of how she met her boyfriend

TikTok has a new favorite love story —and it all started with a Tinder bio.

Actually,it started on a bus in 2019.“I made eye contact with a guy on bus 70 inNov.

2019 and again on Jan.

20,” Sims’ Tinder bioread in mid-2021.

“If you’re him super like thx”.Sims said she meant for the bio to be funnyand “didn’t think it would lead to anything,” butthen, she got a message that sounded convincing.“I feel like I had it in my bio for maybetwo months before we matched,” Simstold In The Know.

“He had a photo of himsmiling, and I knew right away it was him”.“The best relationship story I’ve everheard in my life,” one user wrote.

“This shouldbe a movie,” another added.The overwhelming response led Sims to createa follow-up video, where she explained whathappened after the bus guy found her on Tinder.As she says in that clip, the twoquickly planned a first date — which wentso well that it lasted 11 hours.That first date, Sims told In The Know,was on May 29.

Much to TikTok’s excitement,they’re still going strong