CAPTIVE Movie

CAPTIVE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A taut psychological thriller exploring twisted family bonds and the ties that truly do bind.

Lily runs away from her abusive father.

Just when she thinks she has found help, she ends up locked in a basement by the mysterious Evan.

While clearly delusional, Evan has an innate sadness making every move he makes an unpredictable nightmare for fearful Lily to safely navigate.

So she pretends to be his daughter in order to plot her escape.

But this isn’t just another crazy captor story - it’s about shifting relationship dynamics, false senses of security and a shocking climax.

Director: Savvas Christou.

With: William Kircher, Tori Kostic, Meghan Hanako, Jolene Andersen, Jairus Carey.

USA 2020.

95 mins.