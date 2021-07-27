POST MORTEM Movie

POST MORTEM Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set in an epic reconstruction of the Spanish Flu pandemic, a superstitious farming community, magic and religion are set in stark relief against the scientific and technological advances in photography.

In the chilly winter of 1918, Tomás is a post-mortem photographer, snapping corpses of the war dead for Hungarian records.

Lured to a small village by talk of hauntings and strange nocturnal sounds, local hostility, mysterious deaths and the shadowy figures that appear in his photographs all urge him to leave as soon as possible.

But he’s determined to investigate in a sumptuous take on the classic ghost story.

#ArrowVideoFrightFest #PéterBergendy #ViktorKlem