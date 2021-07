Kit Malthouse: 'Stop and Search is about protecting victims'

Crime and Policing Minister Kit Malthouse has defended plans to ease restrictions on Stop and Search powers for police, saying it is "about protecting victims".

The move, which is part of the government's Beating Crime Plan, would allow officers to search someone without reasonable grounds in areas where serious violence is expected.

Report by Buseld.

