Arshi Khan I am very excited to see Karan Johar hosting Bigg Boss OTT

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the upcoming controversial reality show "Bigg Boss OTT".Karan will anchor the drama for the six weeks run of "Bigg Boss OTT", which premieres on August 8 on Voot.

