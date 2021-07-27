Damning report exposes horror of Lambeth children’s homes going back decades

Council staff “put vulnerable children in the path” of sex offenders, who infiltrated children’s homes and foster care, with “devastating, lifelong consequences for their victims”, a damning report into decades of abuse has found.Employees in the south London borough of Lambeth “treated children in care as if they were worthless” and appeared to demonstrate “a callous disregard for the vulnerable children they were paid to look after”, according to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.