Lambeth Council 'sincerely sorry' after child abuse report

Lambeth Council has apologised "unreservedly" to survivors after the publication of a damning report into decades of sexual abuse in children's homes and foster care from the 1960s to the 1990s.

Cllr Ed Davie, cabinet member for children and young people, responded to the findings today, saying: "We were really horrified again by what we read this morning … and from what we've heard from the very brave testimonies of people who experienced that really horrific treatment when they should have been looked after by the council." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn