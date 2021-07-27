BTS Perform Puff Daddy & Faith Evans’ ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ At BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge | Billboard News
BTS dipped into the way back machine during their first visit to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge for a cover of Puff Daddy and Faith Evans' Police-sampling 1997 Billboard Hot 100 No.

1 hit "I"ll Be Missing You."