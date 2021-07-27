Activision Blizzard Employees Sign Petition Calling Out 'Abhorrent' Response to Lawsuit

Activision Blizzard Employees Sign Petition , Calling Out 'Abhorrent' Response to Lawsuit.

Activision Blizzard Employees Sign Petition , Calling Out 'Abhorrent' Response to Lawsuit.

The petition has been signed by more than 2,000 people either currently or formerly employed by Activision, .

In response to a recent lawsuit against the company that was filed by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

.

According to the lawsuit, a number of women have experienced sexual harassment, .

Discrimination and unequal pay as a result of the work culture.

Social media posts of former employees describe an atmosphere in which women ... ... "continually fend off unwanted sexual comments and advances by their male coworkers.".

The company's executives and human resources personnel knew of the harassment and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent the unlawful conduct, , Complaint Filled Against Activision Blizzard, via CNN.

... and instead retaliated against women who complained, Complaint Filled Against Activision Blizzard, via CNN.

Company response to the allegations has amounted to denial, .

Referring to the lawsuit as "distorted" and "inaccurate.".

Per the petition, Activision employees demand "official statements that recognize the seriousness of these allegations ... .

... and demonstrate compassion for victims of harassment and assault.".

We call on the executive leadership team to work with us on new and meaningful efforts that ensure employees — , Activision Blizzard Employee Petition, via CNN.

... as well as our community — have a safe place to speak out and come forward, Activision Blizzard Employee Petition, via CNN