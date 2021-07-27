Lights go down on live theatre performance for first time in 16 months

Theatre lovers in Belfast have been treated to a live performance for the first time since the start of the pandemic.Only 90 minutes after Stormont regulations formally changed to permit theatres to reopen, the lights went down at the Lyric Theatre for the opening night of Dracula.

It was the first audience the famous venue had hosted for 16 months.

Stormont rules meant the 390-capacity theatre was only a third full and all audience members had to comply with a range of Covid mitigation measures, including the wearing of face masks.

However, the restrictions did not dampen spirits and the call for people to take their seats was greeted with a loud cheer in the theatre bar and foyer ahead of the performance.