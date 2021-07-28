CDC Recommends Masks In K-12 Schools, High Risk Areas

The Centers for Disease Control announced Tuesday that fully vaccinated Americans in communities with substantial or high COVID transmission should once again wear face masks in public indoor settings.
WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
