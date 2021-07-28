U.S. Capitol Police Officers Describe Experiences During Jan. 6 Attack

Police officers described the violent attacks and racial slurs they endured during the Jan.
6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Their emotional testimony came during the start of Congressional hearings; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge discusses the emotional testimony from Capitol Police officers.
The nearly four-hour hearing Tuesday offered a harrowing account of officers beaten unconscious, tear-gassed, and taunted with..