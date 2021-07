Labour criticises government's 'reckless' travel approach

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has said she is "very concerned" over a possible government plan to allow fully vaccinated travellers from the US and EU to enter the UK without the need to quarantine.

The opposition frontbencher warned: "This is reckless from the government.

They promised an international vaccine passport, we haven't seen that materialise." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn