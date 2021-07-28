Raab: UK vaccine donation a 'lifesaving force for good'

Dominic Raab has announced the first nine million excess doses of the UK's Covid vaccine supply will be sent to "vulnerable" countries on Friday.

Speaking at an AstraZeneca manufacturing site in Oxford, the Foreign Secretary said: "We're not just doing it because it's in our own interests, it shows global Britain is a lifesaving force for good in the world … we won't be safe until everyone is safe." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn