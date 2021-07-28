Daily Dividend Report: WFC,BDX,AAPL,MRK,ENB

1, 2021, to stockholders of record on Aug.

Wells Fargo today announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.20 per share, payable Sept.

6, 2021, as approved today by the Wells Fargo board of directors.

The third quarter dividend represents an increase of $0.10 per share from the prior quarter.

The Board of Directors of Becton, Dickinson and Company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per common share, payable on September 30, 2021 to holders of record on September 9, 2021.

The indicated annual dividend rate is $3.32 per share.

Apple— today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended June 26, 2021.

The Company posted a June quarter record revenue of $81.4 billion, up 36 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.30.

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on August 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2021.

Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share of the company's common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Payment will be made on October 7, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Enbridge has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.835 per common share, payable on September 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 13, 2021.

The amount of the dividend is consistent with the June 1, 2021 dividend.