Boris Johnson hosts Kenyan President at Chequers

Boris Johnson has welcomed the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta to Chequers, where they jointly planted a tree in the gardens.

Mr Kenyatta joked with the Prime Minister: “I hope you’re going to look after it … this is going to be the indication of whether our relationship is really long term.” Report by Buseld.

