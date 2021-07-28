Bob Odenkirk Collapses on 'Better Call Saul' Set, Remains Hospitalized

Odenkirk was hospitalized on July 27... ... following his collapse on set of the critically-acclaimed and widely popular 'Breaking Bad' spinoff series.

'Better Call Saul' has been filming its sixth season, .

After shooting was postponed due to the pandemic.

Details surrounding the actor's collapse, .

Including whether Odenkirk was conscious when he was taken to the hospital, .

Have not been revealed.

'Better Call Saul' co-star Michael McKean tweeted his support for Odenkirk.

Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk.

You got this, brother, Michael McKean, via Twitter.

David Cross, Odenkirk's co-star on 'Mr. Show with Bob and David,' also reacted to the news on Twitter.

Will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually.

He WILL get through this, David Cross, via Twitter.

Odenkirk has received four Emmy nominations for his work as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman on 'Better Call Saul.'.

His memoir, 'Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir,' detailing his industry rise from comedy writer to where he is now, .

Will be available in January 2022.

The final season of 'Better Call Saul' is scheduled to air sometime in 2022 as well