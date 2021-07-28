Bob Odenkirk Collapses on 'Better Call Saul' Set, , Remains Hospitalized.
Odenkirk was hospitalized on July 27... ... following his collapse on set of the critically-acclaimed and widely popular 'Breaking Bad' spinoff series.
'Better Call Saul' has been filming its sixth season, .
After shooting was postponed due to the pandemic.
Details surrounding the actor's collapse, .
Including whether Odenkirk was conscious when he was taken to the hospital, .
Have not been revealed.
'Better Call Saul' co-star Michael McKean tweeted his support for Odenkirk.
Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk.
You got this, brother, Michael McKean, via Twitter.
David Cross, Odenkirk's co-star on 'Mr. Show with Bob and David,' also reacted to the news on Twitter.
Will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually.
He WILL get through this, David Cross, via Twitter.
Odenkirk has received four Emmy nominations for his work as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman on 'Better Call Saul.'.
His memoir, 'Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir,' detailing his industry rise from comedy writer to where he is now, .
Will be available in January 2022.
The final season of 'Better Call Saul' is scheduled to air sometime in 2022 as well