Buckley's Chance Movie

Buckley's Chance Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A year after the loss of his father, 12-year-old Ridley and his mother, Gloria, move from New York City to Western Australian to live with Ridley's estranged grandfather.

Ridley ends up lost, deep in the Outback without a soul in sight.

He comes across a wild dog, entangled in an old barbed-wire fence.

As he saves the dingo from certain death, the two form an unexpected bond and embark on an epic journey of adventure and survival to find their way home.

Directed by Tim J.

Brown Starring: Billy Nighy, Victoria Hill, Kelton Peel, and Introducing Milan Burch Release Date: 8/13/21