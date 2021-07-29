Fish at Sea Life London hit bullseye as they strike prey

To coincide with the Olympic Games, the archer fish at Sea Life in London hit the bullseye as they strike their prey.
The tiny fish spit a fine jet of water at unsuspecting insects, as they take it in turns to knock them from their perch.
To coincide with the Olympic Games, the archer fish at Sea Life in London hit the bullseye as they strike their prey.
The tiny fish spit a fine jet of water at unsuspecting insects, as they take it in turns to knock them from their perch.
Emily Hope, senior aquarist at SEA LIFE London Aquarium, discusses their new ocean plastic exhibit ahead of World Oceans Day on..