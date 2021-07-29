7-year-old stuns mom by secretly spending $6,000 in iPad app add-ons: 'I take responsibili

A mom discovered her 7-year-old boy had secretly been making a ton of in-app purchases.TikToker @lynderella37_boymom made a horrifying discovery when she checked her in-app purchases.Someone had racked up thousands of dollars in add-ons.The mother discovered that the culprit appeared to be a bite-size maverick."Who spent $6,000 on app add-ons?!

My 7-year-old.

His defense: the 3-year-oldtold me to," she wrote .Apparently, the kiddo was using fingerprint access to buy things in the App Store.Some people could relate to the tricky situation