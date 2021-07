Cape Coral man says locked unemployment account could lead to homelessness

A Cape Coral man says he's been waiting on his unemployment checks for months and without them, he fears his family may soon be homeless.

BETWEEN A DATA BREACH...LOCKEDACCOUNTS...AND AN EVICTNIOMORATORIUM THAT'S ABOUT TO RUNOUT...THIS WEEK IS PROVING TO BEA TENSE TIME FOR THOUSANDSACROSS SWFL AND OUR WHOESTATE...WHO ARE TRYING TONAVIGATE THE UNEMPLOYMENTSYSTEM.TONIGHT...ONE OF THOSE PEOPLE...SAYS HE'S EVEN GONE AS FAR ASCONTACTING PRESIDENT JOE *BIDENFOR HELP... BUT SO FAR HE'S HADNOUC LFOX 4'S ROCHELLE ALLEYNE SHARESHIS QUEST FOR ANSWERS.0:12-06:1WHEN IT COMES TO UNEMPLOYMENTPAYMENTS..."Kas Pimerez."THIS CAPE CORAL MAN TELLS FOX 4EVERYTHING WAS GOINGSMOOTHLY...UNTIL MARCH OF THISYE.AR((Kasim Perez//DEO Account isLock))ed"My account got compromised soit asked me to verify me. So Idid the ID.me."

So Idid the ID.me."ONCE HE WAS VERIFIED THIS FIRSTTIME...HE SAYS HIS ACCOUNT WASUNLOCKED...BUT HIS PAYMENT FORTHAT WEEK DIDN’T COME...((Kasim Perez//DEO Account isLocked))"So I went into the deposit arand it shows that it was adifferent bank account thwidifferent routing number."PEREZ SAYS HE HAS NO CLUE HOW*WHY THAT HAPPENED...AND NEITHERDID THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OFECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY.HIS ACCOUNT WAS LOCKEDAGAIN...THEN IT WAS OPENEDBRIEFLY FOR ONE PAYMENT INAPRIL...AND THEN... LOCKEDAGAIN...((Kasim Perez//DEO Account iLock))ed"I’ve called and called 100times.

I've done the ID verifyme at least 30 times."AND IT'S NOT JUST THE D-E-O HE'SCALLING.PEREZ SAYS 'E'S ALSO TRIED THEMAYOR, STATE CONGRESSMAN, ANDTHE GOVERNOR...HE EVEN MESSAGEDTHE PRESIDENT FOR HELP...((Kam siPerez//DEO Account isLoedck"If I didn't have a girlfriendthat was rkwoing and otherlittle sources of income, I getSSI for my kids, that's the onlything that helps get us through.Other than that, we'd behomeless."HE'S LOOKING FOR JOBS...BUT IN THE MEANTIME...HE SAYS HE*NEEDS THIS MONEY TO STAYAFLOAT...AND TONIGHT HE...LIKE MANYOTHERS IN OUR STATE...HAS THISMESSAGE FOR THE D-E-O.((Kasim Pez/re/DEO Account isLocked))"Take care of the problem."A FORMER D-E-O EMPLOYEE TELLSFOX 4 THAT PEREZ'S STORY ISN''UNIQUE...IN FACT, SHE SAYS SHESPENT *MONTHS TRYING HELTOFOLKS JUST LIKE HIM.