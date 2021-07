Rita Ora 2021 LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Red Carpet Fashion

Https://www.maximotv.com Broll footage: Singer-songwriter Rita Ora @ritaora on the red carpet at the 26th annual LA Art Show opening night premiere in support of St.

Jude Children’s Research Hospital held at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, California USA on July 29, 2021 “This video is available in high quality for editorial use only.

Broadcast TV, online and worldwide use” ©MaximoTV