CBSE 12th result declared: How to check on official websites|Board Results | Oneindia News

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results for over 14 lakh students today.

It is the first ever result without exams. The mark sheets will be available to download at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

#CBSEClass12th #CBSE #CBSEResults