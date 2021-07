PV Sindhu inches closer towards 2nd Olympic medal, enters semis| Tokyo Olympics | Oneindia News

The straight-game win sees Sindhu reach the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics and inch closer to a second Olympic medal.

PV Sindhu will face either World No.

1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan of World No.

6 Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the semi-final.

