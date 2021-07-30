Friday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Restaurants & Eateries

Helping drag down the group were shares of Spirit Airlines, off about 4.4% and shares of Frontier Group Holdings down about 4.3% on the day.

In trading on Friday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%.

Also lagging the market Friday are restaurants & eateries shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Texas Roadhouse, trading lower by about 6.8% and Nextplay Technologies, trading lower by about 4.8%.