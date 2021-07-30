6 Health Benefits of Avocados (National Avocado Day, July 31)

6 , Health Benefits of , Avocados.

Avocado , is one of the most unique fruits.

Here are 6 of its surprising health benefits.

1.

, Avocado is highly nutritious, rich in vitamin K, folate and vitamin C.

2.

, Avocados have more potassium than bananas, offering 14% of the recommended daily allowance.

.

3, 77% of an avocado's calories come from heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids.

.

4, Avocados are loaded with fiber, with a 3.5-ounce serving contains 27% of the recommended daily allowance.

5.

, Avocados can lower LDL cholesterol by up to 22%.

6.

, The green fleshy fruits are also full of lutein and zeaxanthin, powerful antioxidants that protect your eyes