6 Health Benefits of Avocados (National Avocado Day, July 31)

6 , Health Benefits of , Avocados.
Avocado , is one of the most unique fruits.
Here are 6 of its surprising health benefits.
1.
, Avocado is highly nutritious, rich in vitamin K, folate and vitamin C.
2.
, Avocados have more potassium than bananas, offering 14% of the recommended daily allowance.
.
3, 77% of an avocado's calories come from heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids.
.
4, Avocados are loaded with fiber, with a 3.5-ounce serving contains 27% of the recommended daily allowance.
5.
, Avocados can lower LDL cholesterol by up to 22%.
6.
, The green fleshy fruits are also full of lutein and zeaxanthin, powerful antioxidants that protect your eyes