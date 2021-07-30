Kye Whyte: 'I wanted to cry but I had to keep it together'

Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte has described how he felt as he video-called his family after clinching silver.

Speaking to ITV News, Whyte said: “I wanted to cry but I had to keep it together.” Team GB celebrated double success on the BMX track at the Olympic Games as Beth Shriever won gold in the women's BMX racing final, moments after team-mate Kye Whyte claimed the nation's first Olympic medal in the event with silver in the men's.

Report by Patelr.

