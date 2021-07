Rajya Sabha lost 40 Of 50 working hours in first 2 monsoon session weeks| Oneindia News

The Rajya Sabha's monsoon session productivity fell from 32.2 per cent in the first week to 13.7 per cent in the second.

Its overall figure for this period stood at 21.6 per cent, according to the House Secretariat's records.

